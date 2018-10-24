TODAY |

Teenager charged in connection with string of robberies and assaults across Auckland

A 17-year-old has been charged in relation to a series of aggravated robberies and serious assaults that occurred in Epsom, Mt Roskill and Sandringham, Auckland earlier this month.

The incidents happened on June 3 and 10, police say.

They have also seized a vehicle believed to have been used during the offending.

The first incident occurred shortly after midnight on June 3 when four men approached a man on King George Avenue, Epsom.

One of the offenders struck the man with a hockey stick and stole his mobile phone. The offenders then fled in a silver Subaru Legacy station wagon.

About 1.20pm, also on June 3, a man reported a group of men punched him multiple times on Locarno Avenue, Sandringham, before fleeing in a silver vehicle.

Around 6.30pm on June 10, a man was approached on Keystone Avenue, Mount Roskill, and assaulted. The offender came from a silver Subaru station wagon.

The victim was punched and kicked multiple times by the man, before two other men, who were also in the silver Subaru station wagon, also punched and kicked him.

The offenders left with the victim’s backpack, which contained his laptop.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Franich says police are following up "strong leads" regarding other offenders involved in the matter.

The teenager will appear in the Auckland Youth Court this week.

