Teenager charged after officer stabbed in Canterbury

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after a police officer was stabbed while responding to a family harm incident in Canterbury yesterday.

Last night, police said they were called to the Oxford address to reports of a man damaging a property. When an officer tried to speak with him and deescalate the situation, police say the officer was threatened with a knife.

After the officer withdrew and back-up arrived, police allege the man approached the officers in their vehicle and attacked one with a knife through an open window.

Today police announced a 17-year-old boy had been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and two charges of threatening to kill.

He's due to appear in Christchurch Youth Court tomorrow.