TODAY |

Teenager charged after officer stabbed in Canterbury

Source:  1 NEWS

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after a police officer was stabbed while responding to a family harm incident in Canterbury yesterday.

Source: 1 NEWS

Last night, police said they were called to the Oxford address to reports of a man damaging a property. When an officer tried to speak with him and deescalate the situation, police say the officer was threatened with a knife.

After the officer withdrew and back-up arrived, police allege the man approached the officers in their vehicle and attacked one with a knife through an open window.

Read More
Police officer stabbed responding to family harm incident in Canterbury

Today police announced a 17-year-old boy had been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and two charges of threatening to kill.

He's due to appear in Christchurch Youth Court tomorrow.

Police say the officer, who suffered moderate injuries, was discharged from hospital last night but is due to undergo surgery tomorrow.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:42
Horror Epsom stabbing a 'family harm incident', husband and wife named as victims
2
Multiple injured after jet boat crash in Queenstown
3
Northland 'tenant from Hell' finally moves out of rental but is appealing $14,000 damages order
4
Crusaders make Blues pay for ill-discipline to stay undefeated
5
'Anti-immigration is being xenophobic', economist says
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
10:19

'Anti-immigration is being xenophobic', economist says

Richie McCaw shows off bagpipe talent as 'secret guest' on Christchurch leg of Wiggles tour
00:16

Multiple injured after jet boat crash in Queenstown

No new Covid-19 community cases, eight at border in last two days