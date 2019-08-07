Teenager charged after officer stabbed in Canterbury

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after a police officer was stabbed while responding to a family harm incident in Canterbury yesterday.
Last night, police said they were called to the Oxford address to reports of a man damaging a property. When an officer tried to speak with him and deescalate the situation, police say the officer was threatened with a knife.
After the officer withdrew and back-up arrived, police allege the man approached the officers in their vehicle and attacked one with a knife through an open window.
Today police announced a 17-year-old boy had been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and two charges of threatening to kill.
He's due to appear in Christchurch Youth Court tomorrow.
Police say the officer, who suffered moderate injuries, was discharged from hospital last night but is due to undergo surgery tomorrow.