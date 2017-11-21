 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Teenager charged after leading police on wild chase, including attempted car-jacking in Lower Hutt

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A teenager has been charged after leading police on a wild chase in Lower Hutt this morning, where the 17-year-old male failed at an attempted car-jacking.

Police car generic.

Police car generic.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the chase began when they tried to pull over a stolen vehicle that was being driven through the Lower Hutt CBD at 7am today.

A pursuit began after the driver failed to stop and was then abandoned by police due to safety reasons.

A short time later the same vehicle was found by police parked at the riverbank car park and the teen was then chased on foot.

Police say the 17-year-old male then attempted to car-jack an SUV from a man on Connolly St. The attempt was unsuccessful and the teenager was apprehended on foot shortly after.

He has been charged with unlawful taking, dangerous driving and possession of instruments for car theft and is due to appear in Hutt Valley District Court tomorrow.

Police are also trying to get in touch with the driver of the SUV who was involved in the attempted car-jacking to gain more information.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 10: Jimmy Butler #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves has the ball against Steven Adams #12 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the game on January 10, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Watch: 'That mother f***** is strong!' Timberwolves star blown away by Steven Adams' physicality


2

Hitchhiking woman trying to get a ride to Napier ends up getting arrested when helpful motorist drops her at police station

3
Tree cut down at Marlborough campsite.

DOC furious after trees cut at Marlborough campsite for better water view

4
Auckland waterfront.

Hot in the city! No relief in sight for sleepless Aucklanders struggling through muggy January nights

5
Police car generic.

Teenager charged after leading police on wild chase, including attempted car-jacking in Lower Hutt

Waikawa Beach in New Zealand, photo token by Canon 5D mark III at 2016

Heavy rain still to come for some places before weather fines up for the weekend around NZ

Next week may see another spell of heavy rain affecting the country from another low forming out to the west.

Hitchhiking woman trying to get a ride to Napier ends up getting arrested when helpful motorist drops her at police station

A set of interesting events led to the woman spending a night in police cells on existing charges.

01:03
Kiwi Husbandry Manager Emma Bean told 1 NEWS both chicks seem to be healthy and are yet to be named.

Rotorua's Christmas Day kiwi chick named Anahera which means Angel in Te Reo Maori

Six people suggested the festive name and have all won a Family Day Pass to Rainbow Springs.

00:28
The US radio host wasn't impressed at the Kiwi singer's actions.

Listen as foul-mouthed US radio shock-jock Howard Stern unloads on Lorde over Israel show cancellation

The 21-year-old Kiwi singer last month announced she would be cancelling a planned show in Tel Aviv.

01:55
Ata Marsh works at The Warehouse in Newmarket, Auckland, and has become renowned for her use of Te Reo Maori with customers.

'I just spoke te reo' - meet The Warehouse staffer charming customers with our official language

Ata Marsh and has become renowned for her use of Te Reo Maori with customers in Auckland.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 