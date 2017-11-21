Teenager charged after leading police on wild chase, including attempted car-jacking in Lower Hutt

A teenager has been charged after leading police on a wild chase in Lower Hutt this morning, where the 17-year-old male failed at an attempted car-jacking.

Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the chase began when they tried to pull over a stolen vehicle that was being driven through the Lower Hutt CBD at 7am today.

A pursuit began after the driver failed to stop and was then abandoned by police due to safety reasons.

A short time later the same vehicle was found by police parked at the riverbank car park and the teen was then chased on foot.

Police say the 17-year-old male then attempted to car-jack an SUV from a man on Connolly St. The attempt was unsuccessful and the teenager was apprehended on foot shortly after.

He has been charged with unlawful taking, dangerous driving and possession of instruments for car theft and is due to appear in Hutt Valley District Court tomorrow.