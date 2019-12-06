TODAY |

Teenager arrested over Wellington park stabbing which left woman seriously injured

A teenager has been arrested after a woman was seriously injured in a stabbing while walking though a park in Brooklyn, Wellington earlier this month.

Police say a 16-year-old man will appear in the Lower Hutt Youth Court tomorrow. 

The alleged assault happened in Central Park on Friday December 6. Emergency services were called to a report that a woman had been stabbed at around 11.45am.

The woman had serious injuries and was taken to hospital. Police say the teenager is not believed to be known to the victim. 

Police would like to thank members of the public for their help.

The investigation is ongoing. 

