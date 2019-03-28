Teenager appears in court over threat made against worshippers at Christchurch's Al Noor mosque

A teenager has appeared in the Christchurch District Court today over a threat made against worshippers at Al Noor mosque.
Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS
Sam Richard Scott Brittenden, 19, was charged with failing to assist police with a search warrant and was remanded to appear later this month.
The charge comes after a threat was made to members of Al Noor mosque on an encrypted messaging app on Sunday.
Police say they've increased patrols around both Christchurch mosques and will be maintaining a visible presence in the lead up to the anniversary of the terrorist attack next Sunday.