Teenager appears in court over threat made against worshippers at Christchurch's Al Noor mosque

Source:  1 NEWS

A teenager has appeared in the Christchurch District Court today over a threat made against worshippers at Al Noor mosque.

Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS

Sam Richard Scott Brittenden, 19, was charged with failing to assist police with a search warrant and was remanded to appear later this month.

The charge comes after a threat was made to members of Al Noor mosque on an encrypted messaging app on Sunday.

Police say they've increased patrols around both Christchurch mosques and will be maintaining a visible presence in the lead up to the anniversary of the terrorist attack next Sunday.

