Teenager accused of jumping on, damaging six police vehicles in Queenstown

Source:  1 NEWS

An 18-year-old has been charged after numerous police vehicles were damaged at Queenstown Police Station yesterday morning.

The man is expected to appear in Queenstown District Court today charged with eight counts of intentional damage and one of resisting arrest. 

He allegedly jumped on and damaged eight vehicles, including six police vehicles, before he was taken into custody shortly before 3.30am. 

Queenstown Police Station on Camp St. Source: Google Maps

Replacement vehicles are being arranged. 

