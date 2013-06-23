Teenage scammer targeting vulnerable elderly in Hawke's Bay

Police are appealing for information on a teenager who is door-knocking in the Napier and Havelock North areas, asking for money towards a school trip which does not exist.

The 16 or 17-year-old has been approaching people, many of them elderly, asking for money for a school trip to New York.

The young man, described as Caucasian, with dark hair, says he is from St John's College but is not wearing a school uniform.

He takes details from people he speaks to by noting them down in an exercise book.

Police want to know of other victims of the teen and hold him accountable for his actions.