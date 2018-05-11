Teenage metal band nominated for best music video at 2018 Waiata Māori Music Awards

Thrash metal band Alien Weaponry has been nominated for best music video at the Waiata Māori Music Awards with the likes of Ria Hall, Troy Kingi, Rob Ruha also across a number of categories.

Alien Weaponry, who are nominated for 'Best Music Video By A Māori Artist,' made headlines last year for their unique mix of heavy metal music and Te Reo Maori.

Made up of three male teenagers, Alien Weaponry has been signed to a three-year contract with Berlin-based management agency Das Maschine.

The awards are into its 11th year of celebrating Māori music after being established by the late composer, musician and teacher Tama Huata to acknowledge and honour the keepers, teachers, promoters, creators and performers of Māori music.

Tama’s daughter Ellison now helms the awards as the Executive Director.

"The Waiata Māori Music Awards provide a unique opportunity to celebrate both our traditional and contemporary Māori artists,” says Ellison.

This year’s ceremony will be held on the evening of Friday, September 14th in Hastings at the Clubs Hastings, Cnr of Victoria & Albert Street, Hastings.

Full list of finalists:

Best Māori Female Solo Artist

Ria Hall

Sandy Mill

Huia Hamon

Best Māori Male Solo Artist

Troy Kingi

Rob Ruha

Seth Haapu

Best Māori Traditional Album Te Reo Māori

Rob Ruha – Survivance

Maaka – Moeke

Rei – Rangatira

Best Māori Pop Album

Troy Kingi – Shake That Skinny As All The Way To Zygertron

La Coco – You Got Me

Maaka – Moeke

Best Māori Urban Rap/Hip Hop/Rnb Album

Rob Ruha – Survivance

Rei – Rangatira

La Coco – Love And Other Things Part 2

Best Māori Urban Roots/Reggae Album

Ria Hall - Rules Of Engagement

Rob Ruha – Survivance

Tomorrow People – BBQ Reggae

Best Song By a Māori Artist

Troy Kingi – 'Aztechknowledgey'

Rob Ruha – 'Kalega'

L.A.B. – 'Controller'

Best Māori Songwriter

Rob Ruha

L.A.B.

Seth Haapu

Best Music Video By A Māori Artist

Vallkyrie – 'Aztec Breath'

Alien Weaponry – 'Kai Tangata'

Ria Hall – 'Te Ahi Kai Pō'

Seth Haapu – 'New Wave'

Rob Ruha – 'Kalega'

Iconic Award Recipients

Keepers Of Tradition:

Derek Ladelli

Dame Georgina Kingi

Lifetime Contribution To Māori Music Awards:

Monty Cowan

Music Industry Award:

Carl Perkins

Iconic Māori Music Composers Award – Historical: