Teenage metal band nominated for best music video at 2018 Waiata Māori Music Awards

Thrash metal band Alien Weaponry has been nominated for best music video at the Waiata Māori Music Awards with the likes of Ria Hall, Troy Kingi, Rob Ruha also across a number of categories.
Alien Weaponry, who are nominated for 'Best Music Video By A Māori Artist,' made headlines last year for their unique mix of heavy metal music and Te Reo Maori.
Made up of three male teenagers, Alien Weaponry has been signed to a three-year contract with Berlin-based management agency Das Maschine.
The awards are into its 11th year of celebrating Māori music after being established by the late composer, musician and teacher Tama Huata to acknowledge and honour the keepers, teachers, promoters, creators and performers of Māori music.
Tama’s daughter Ellison now helms the awards as the Executive Director.
"The Waiata Māori Music Awards provide a unique opportunity to celebrate both our traditional and contemporary Māori artists,” says Ellison.
This year’s ceremony will be held on the evening of Friday, September 14th in Hastings at the Clubs Hastings, Cnr of Victoria & Albert Street, Hastings.
Full list of finalists:
Best Māori Female Solo Artist
- Ria Hall
- Sandy Mill
- Huia Hamon
Best Māori Male Solo Artist
- Troy Kingi
- Rob Ruha
- Seth Haapu
Best Māori Traditional Album Te Reo Māori
- Rob Ruha – Survivance
- Maaka – Moeke
- Rei – Rangatira
Best Māori Pop Album
- Troy Kingi – Shake That Skinny As All The Way To Zygertron
- La Coco – You Got Me
- Maaka – Moeke
Best Māori Urban Rap/Hip Hop/Rnb Album
- Rob Ruha – Survivance
- Rei – Rangatira
- La Coco – Love And Other Things Part 2
Best Māori Urban Roots/Reggae Album
- Ria Hall - Rules Of Engagement
- Rob Ruha – Survivance
- Tomorrow People – BBQ Reggae
Best Song By a Māori Artist
- Troy Kingi – 'Aztechknowledgey'
- Rob Ruha – 'Kalega'
- L.A.B. – 'Controller'
Best Māori Songwriter
- Rob Ruha
- L.A.B.
- Seth Haapu
Best Music Video By A Māori Artist
- Vallkyrie – 'Aztec Breath'
- Alien Weaponry – 'Kai Tangata'
- Ria Hall – 'Te Ahi Kai Pō'
- Seth Haapu – 'New Wave'
- Rob Ruha – 'Kalega'
Iconic Award Recipients
Keepers Of Tradition:
- Derek Ladelli
- Dame Georgina Kingi
Lifetime Contribution To Māori Music Awards:
- Monty Cowan
Music Industry Award:
- Carl Perkins
Iconic Māori Music Composers Award – Historical:
- Ngatai Huata