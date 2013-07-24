Teenage girls indecently assaulted on Mount Maunganui beach

Two teenage girls were indecently assaulted on a stretch of the beach at Mount Maunganui today, police say.

The girls, whose ages have not been released, were approached by four men around 12.30am and assaulted on the beach between Pacific Ave and Banks Ave.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

They flagged down a passing police patrol car and reported what had happened.

Two men, aged 21 and 24, have been arrested and will be charged with indecent assault, police say.