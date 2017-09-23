 

Teenage girl seriously injured after coming off boogie board at high speed on Auckland sand dune

A teenage girl has suffered multiple injuries after coming off her boogie board at speed on an Auckland sand dune.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter airlifted the girl from Bethells Lake to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition.
Source: Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter

A spokesperson for the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust said the crew of the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter were tasked to Bethells Lake on Auckland's west coast at 2:30pm today.

Once there they attended to the female patient who had injuries to her face, head and hips.

The crew of the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter attend to a teenage girl who came off a boogie board on a Bethells Lake sand dune.

Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

The teenager was in and out of consciousness for 25 to 35 minutes before being transported by helicopter to Auckland Hospital.

Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust say the patient is in a serious condition.

