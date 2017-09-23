Teenage girl seriously injured after coming off boogie board at high speed on Auckland sand dune

A teenage girl has suffered multiple injuries after coming off her boogie board at speed on an Auckland sand dune.

A spokesperson for the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust said the crew of the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter were tasked to Bethells Lake on Auckland's west coast at 2:30pm today.

Once there they attended to the female patient who had injuries to her face, head and hips.

The crew of the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter attend to a teenage girl who came off a boogie board on a Bethells Lake sand dune. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

The teenager was in and out of consciousness for 25 to 35 minutes before being transported by helicopter to Auckland Hospital.