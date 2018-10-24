Teenage girl punched in the face during Warkworth attack

A teenage girl managed to fight off an attacker when she was assaulted in Warkworth (north of Auckland) on Monday night.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the 16-year-old was walking on Pulham Road around 8.20pm yesterday when she was assaulted from behind and pushed to the ground by an unknown male.

She struggled and was punched in the face during the assault. However, she continued to fight the man and managed to break free and run home where she contacted police.

Police are in the process of gathering CCTV footage and making other inquiries, but ask anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident that has information which may assist them to contact Orewa police by dialling 105.

The man is described as tall, of medium build, aged in his mid 20’s to 30’s with tan skin.

He was wearing a white hoody, with grey trackpants and black shoes.

Police say in a Facebook post they're "aware of two other incidents locally, one of which is a sighting of a suspicious male and another where a male has attempted to take a school aged child’s bag.

"We are not in a position at this stage to comment on any links or release any further details, but we are actively investigating these matters.