Teenage girl dies after getting stuck in rip along with three others at Auckland beach

A teenage girl has died after getting stuck in a rip while at an Auckland beach with a group of friends today.

Four teenagers were trapped in a rip at Karekare beach today. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust / Supplied

Four teenagers were trapped in the rip at Karekare beach, West Auckland, this afternoon.

Three managed to make it back to shore before the fourth was rescued by lifeguards.

The teenage girl was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition, but died in hospital, police confirmed.

One of the other teenagers also required medical treatment after being rescued.