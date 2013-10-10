Teenage girl assaulted while out walking with younger sister

A 14-year-old girl was assaulted while out walking with her 12-year-old sister in Nelson last night.

The incident happened near to the Stoke library, near the public toilets at about 10.30pm.

The girl fought off the attacker by kneeing him and pushing him away.

The attacker was: Caucasian, aged between 40 and 50, 5ft 7ins tall, medium build, had brown or blond hair cut very short, and was wearing a blue t-shirt with black on the shoulder, black shorts and white sneakers.

The girl and her sister were both shaken by the incident, police say.