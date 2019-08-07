TODAY |

Teenage girl assaulted in Ashburton, police seeking public's help

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are seeking help from the public after a teenage girl was assaulted in Ashburton on Monday afternoon.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police said she was assaulted close to the Ashburton Walkway near the Ashburton Dog Park on May 18.

The victim was not injured and is being offered support. 

Anyone who was using the walkway between 1 and 4pm or has any information which could help police is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Colin Welsh of the Ashburton CIB on 105. People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man films himself giving Nelson pet shop worker a hard time after being asked to sign contact tracing register
2
Alan Jones' 'sock down throat' comments about Jacinda Ardern breached decency standards – media watchdog
3
Could a free-money-for-all scheme catch on in New Zealand?
4
National MP in confrontation with members of local iwi after being refused access to Cape Reinga
5
Wellington Zoo chimpanzee reunites with volunteer after 40 years
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man films himself giving Nelson pet shop worker a hard time after being asked to sign contact tracing register
08:23

Youthline launches public appeal for help amid surge in demand for services

Civil Aviation Authority apologises for 'pockets of poor culture', inappropriate workplace behaviour
00:57

Dr Bloomfield urges bar-goers resist breaking out 'dance moves learnt over the lockdown'