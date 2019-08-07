Teenage girl assaulted in Ashburton, police seeking public's help

Police are seeking help from the public after a teenage girl was assaulted in Ashburton on Monday afternoon.
Police said she was assaulted close to the Ashburton Walkway near the Ashburton Dog Park on May 18.
The victim was not injured and is being offered support.
Anyone who was using the walkway between 1 and 4pm or has any information which could help police is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Colin Welsh of the Ashburton CIB on 105. People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.