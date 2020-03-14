Teenage French national missing in Auckland since last Friday

Police are appealing for help in their search for French national Eloi Jean Rolland who was reported missing on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old, who speaks limited English, is thought to have been heading to Piha when he left his Birkenhead address last Friday.

It's understood Mr Rolland caught a bus into the city, arriving at 6:30 am on Saturday 7 March, before catching the train to New Lynn where he got off on Fruitvale road around 7:30 am.

He is described as being of thin build, is 170cm tall and was last seen wearing a blue and white jacket, jeans and dark sneakers.

