Teenage cyclist dies after hit and run on Auckland's North Shore

A teenager is dead after being hit by a car which then left the scene, Police say.

The incident happened last night in the Auckland suburb of Albany about 11pm.

Police said they were called to the scene on the north-bound Oteha Valley Road offramp just before 11pm last night.

The 15-year-old cyclist died at the scene and Police have notified his next of kin.

Police are now seeking the driver of the vehicle.

Anyone with information can phone the North Shore Police Station on 09 477 500, or information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

