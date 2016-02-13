Teenage cyclist dies after hit and run on Auckland's North Shore

A teenager is dead after being hit by a car which then left the scene, Police say.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

The incident happened last night in the Auckland suburb of Albany about 11pm.

Police said they were called to the scene on the north-bound Oteha Valley Road offramp just before 11pm last night.

The 15-year-old cyclist died at the scene and Police have notified his next of kin.

Police are now seeking the driver of the vehicle.