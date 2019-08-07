Teenage boy stabbed, knocked over by car in 'violent disorder' in Far North

A number of people were reported fighting with weapons during the incident, which lasted for several minutes. Dalzell confirmed the weapons involved were not firearms.



At least two people, including a teenage boy, were knocked to the ground after a vehicle collided with the group at the scene.



The teenager was also stabbed during the incident.



He was transported to hospital in a serious condition, where he remains in a stable condition following surgery.



Police are aware the incident may have been recorded by onlookers and are seeking their assistance as part of the investigation.



"Our priority has been working with the local community to determine why this incident occurred and to identify those people responsible," Dalzell said.



"It is incredibly fortunate that this violent altercation did not result in further serious injuries or worse, become a homicide investigation."



An online portal has been set up for anyone who may assist police in their enquiries by submitting photos or videos to their investigation.



Anyone with information has been urged to call police on 105, quoting file number 210923/4363 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.