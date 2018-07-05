Teenage boy missing in Tasman found safe and well

Source:
A 13-year-old boy reported missing in the Tasman area has been found safe and well.
Tryson Thompson.
Source: NZ Police
Tryson Thompson had been last seen in the Rai Valley area late yesterday and police this afternoon expressed concerns for his safety.
They said it was possible he had tried to hitch-hike to Nelson.
Police said in a statement tonight he has been found safe and well.
They thanked local members of the community for their shared concerns.
