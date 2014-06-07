 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Teen stabbed in the knee in Morrinsville

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police are responding to a stabbing in Waikato this evening.

Police car night generic

Police car (File picture).

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to Lincoln Street in Morrinsville around 8pm.

A police spokesperson said a man in his late teens has suffered a stab wound below his knee.

"Although he’s lost a significant amount of blood, it’s not thought to be life threatening," he said.

Police are speaking to the man and following strong lines of enquiry, including two males who were seen leaving the area.

Related

Hamilton and Waikato

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
Sonny Bill exploded between two Lions players to pounce on the ball after Stephen Perofeta’s penalty came back off a post.

Watch: Brilliant Blues hold on to record stunning win over Lions


00:12
2
Oncoming drivers were forced to take action after another motorist decided to make the state highway their own personal racetrack.

Watch: Boy racer pulling monster drifts near Christchurch forces oncoming cars to take evasive action

00:30
3
Team NZ capsize during America's Cup semi-finals racing in Bermuda.

Video: 'That is a shocking sight' - the moment Team NZ's America's Cup campaign nosedived in Bermuda

4
Police car night generic

Teen stabbed in the knee in Morrinsville

04:46
5
Our oceans are heaving with the plastic bits. But finally, there's been some action.

NZ-owned Foodstuffs takes action over microbeads - the bits of plastic in personal care products hurting sea life

02:51
There was quite a crowd as the cow was unveiled.

Video: The cover comes off as Morrinsville's mega cow is finally revealed

There was quite a crowd as the cow was unveiled.

04:46
Our oceans are heaving with the plastic bits. But finally, there's been some action.

NZ-owned Foodstuffs takes action over microbeads - the bits of plastic in personal care products hurting sea life

The owner of New World and Pak'nSave say microbeads are clearly harmful to the environment.

00:31
Sonny Bill exploded between two Lions players to pounce on the ball after Stephen Perofeta’s penalty came back off a post.

Watch: Brilliant Blues hold on to record stunning win over Lions

Look back on the big moments from a sensational win by the Blues over the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park.

01:37
National has climbed in the 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll, to be nearly ten points ahead of the centre-left bloc.

National hits six-month high in latest poll as Labour fails to make gains, Green Party slips

The 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll puts National on 49 per cent.

00:45
Former America's Cup yachtsman Chris Dickson says damage was to be expected in today's Bermuda conditions and fans shouldn't 'be too stressed'.

Video: Team NZ's nosedive will cost Peter Burling 'a bit of money for pizzas' for shore team's repair job

Chris Dickson says damage was to be expected in today's conditions in Bermuda.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ