Teen stabbed in the knee in Morrinsville

Police are responding to a stabbing in Waikato this evening.
Emergency services were called to Lincoln Street in Morrinsville around 8pm.
A police spokesperson said a man in his late teens has suffered a stab wound below his knee.
"Although he’s lost a significant amount of blood, it’s not thought to be life threatening," he said.
Police are speaking to the man and following strong lines of enquiry, including two males who were seen leaving the area.
