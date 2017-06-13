 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Teen remains in critical condition following South Auckland fire involving petrol and lighter

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A 15-year-old girl remains in critical condition in hospital after she and two others were involved in a fire at a South Auckland house yesterday.

Shocked neighbours described how two women covered in flames ran out of the house in Otara.
Source: 1 NEWS

The girl has burns to 90 per cent of her body.

Another person is in a stable condition at Middlemore Hospital.

Serenity Joesph saw people rolling around on the ground after a fire broke out in a bedroom of the upstairs unit.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Otara house fire was reportedly started by a lighter and petrol is believed to be a factor.

Police believe five people were involved in the fire with four people sustaining burns.

Police are looking for a fifth person, saying they are a "person of interest".

Inspector Kerry Watson says police are appealing to witnesses help find the fifth person who was seen leaving the Otara property.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Auckland

00:22
Serenity Joesph saw people rolling around on the ground after a fire broke out in a bedroom of the upstairs unit.

Video: Witness describes 'nightmarish' scene of seeing people 'rolling around' after Otara fire that injured four teenagers

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The winger couldn't be stopped on his way over for the first try of the night in Dunedin.

Watch: Gutsy Highlanders snatch nail-biting one point win over Lions in Dunedin

00:30
2
The men from the south chose to forgo their pre match haka in favour of this pre-match presentation.

Watch: Highlanders Luke Whitelock presents Lions with claymore sword in honour of teams' Scottish heritage

01:47
3
Matile Tuvae says she 'found it a bit odd' to be asked to make the call after Tevita Kava fell off the boat in the Waitemata Harbour on Saturday.

Body found in Auckland's Waitemata Harbour yesterday identified as Tevita Kava, who fell off charter boat

00:30
4
The winger couldn't be stopped on his way over for the first try of the night in Dunedin.

Watch: Waisake Naholo rips through Lions defence to score for Highlanders

00:28
5
The showdown in Cooma, NSW lasted nearly twenty minutes before police broke the feisty duo up.

Watch: Aussie cop breaks up epic brawl between kangaroo and German shepherd

03:28
Christie Marceau was stabbed to death in 2011 by Akshay Chand.

Police prosecutor was strongly against teenager's killer being let out on bail before attack

Christie Marceau was stabbed to death by Akshay Chand.

00:54
Dickson was in awe of Peter Burling and the Team NZ crew after they dismantled the Swedes in race seven.

'Today was a class package' – Chris Dickson praises Team NZ's flawless win, urges caution over Oracle

Dickson says Team NZ definitely need a rest after days of hectic action.


01:08
Sala ultimately paid the price for being too nice and too trusting in a cut-throat game.

Survivor NZ blog: Cabin fever, questionable acting and big moves

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on last night's episode.

03:21
Political reporter Katie Bradford discusses Andrew Little's plan to slash immigration if elected.

'This is a big election issue' – what does Labour's immigration plan mean for rivals?

Political reporter Katie Bradford discusses Andrew Little's plan to slash immigration if elected.


01:51
Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.

Employment programme changing lives of Kiwis with Autism

Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ