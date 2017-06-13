Teen remains in critical condition following South Auckland fire involving petrol and lighter

Source:
A 15-year-old girl remains in critical condition in hospital after she and two others were involved in a fire at a South Auckland house yesterday.
The girl has burns to 90 per cent of her body.
Another person is in a stable condition at Middlemore Hospital.
The Otara house fire was reportedly started by a lighter and petrol is believed to be a factor.
Police believe five people were involved in the fire with four people sustaining burns.
Police are looking for a fifth person, saying they are a "person of interest".
