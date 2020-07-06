TODAY |

Teen murderer who escaped from Oranga Tamariki facility remains at large

Source:  1 NEWS

A teenage murderer and his fellow inmate are still on the run, nearly three days after they escaped from a youth justice facility in South Auckland.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There are questions over how yet another escape from a South Auckland youth facility was allowed to happen. Source: 1 NEWS

Sixteen-year-old Haami Hanara and 17-year-old Sean Ratu Broke out of the facility through a window.

It's not the first time someone's managed to escape from the facility.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Haami Hanara, 16, is believed to have broken out of a youth justice facility in South Auckland on Saturday. Source: 1 NEWS

"I understand there's been three escapes from this residence and that is part of the concerns," said Allan Boreham of Oranga Tamariki.

"So we'll be looking closely at the previous two es capes and how they relate to this one, and whether those systems and processes we've put in place have done what they're meant to do."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Haami Hanara fatally stabbed Kelly Donner, 40, during a fight involving a group of youths in March. Source: 1 NEWS

Hanara was just 14 when he stabbed Kelly Donner to death in Flaxmere two years ago.

Both police and his family are ugring him to hand himself in.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:39
Teen murderer who escaped from Oranga Tamariki facility remains at large
2
Lizzo shares her vegan routine as she adopts new diet during lockdown
3
Thousands report feeling light but shallow quake in Christchurch
4
Australian woman dies after cat scratches her then licks wound
5
Hastings councillor wants to arm Flaxmere residents with paintball guns to mark boy racer cars
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Heavy rain, strong gales set to batter parts of New Zealand
04:06

Nanogirl shows off some impressive experiments as part of bid to get kids involved in science

Malaysia Airlines denies New Zealand exemption visa holders from boarding flight

07:51

Migrant families stranded overseas despite homes, jobs back in New Zealand