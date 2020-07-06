Teen murderer who escaped from Oranga Tamariki facility remains at large

A teenage murderer and his fellow inmate are still on the run, nearly three days after they escaped from a youth justice facility in South Auckland.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sixteen-year-old Haami Hanara and 17-year-old Sean Ratu Broke out of the facility through a window.

It's not the first time someone's managed to escape from the facility.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"I understand there's been three escapes from this residence and that is part of the concerns," said Allan Boreham of Oranga Tamariki.

"So we'll be looking closely at the previous two es capes and how they relate to this one, and whether those systems and processes we've put in place have done what they're meant to do."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hanara was just 14 when he stabbed Kelly Donner to death in Flaxmere two years ago.