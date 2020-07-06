Teen murderer who escaped from Oranga Tamariki facility remains at large

A teenage murderer and his fellow inmate are still on the run, nearly three days after they escaped from a youth justice facility in South Auckland.
Sixteen-year-old Haami Hanara and 17-year-old Sean Ratu Broke out of the facility through a window.
It's not the first time someone's managed to escape from the facility.
"I understand there's been three escapes from this residence and that is part of the concerns," said Allan Boreham of Oranga Tamariki.
"So we'll be looking closely at the previous two es capes and how they relate to this one, and whether those systems and processes we've put in place have done what they're meant to do."
Hanara was just 14 when he stabbed Kelly Donner to death in Flaxmere two years ago.
Both police and his family are ugring him to hand himself in.