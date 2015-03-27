Teen investigated after spate of suspicious Hawke's Bay fires

A 15-year-old boy has been referred to Police Youth Aid following investigations into a spate of fires in Hawke's Bay.

The fires in the Hastings suburb of Frimley targeted parked vehicles outside homes as well as an unoccupied homestead, Detective Constable Rhyan Honeyfeild said.

They occurred between May 2016 and February this year and "were of a particular worry to the residents", he said.

In February, police reported an "iconic villa" in Frimley had been damaged after an early morning blaze started on its porch under suspicious circumstances.