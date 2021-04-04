Teen in critical condition at Auckland Hospital after t-bone incident between jetskis at Kawau Island

A teenager has been flown to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition after a t-bone incident between jetskis at Kawau Island, north of Auckland, this afternoon.

An emergency blood transfusion was administered by Auckland Rescue Helicopter's onboard pre-hospital and retrieval medicine doctor Chris Denny. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust.

The male was given an emergency blood transfusion by Auckland Rescue Helicopter’s Dr Chris Denny after the incident at 12.15pm.

The crash apparently saw one jetski crash into the side of the second jetski.

The male teenager was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust.