TODAY |

Teen in critical condition at Auckland Hospital after t-bone incident between jetskis at Kawau Island

Source:  1 NEWS

A teenager has been flown to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition after a t-bone incident between jetskis at Kawau Island, north of Auckland, this afternoon.

An emergency blood transfusion was administered by Auckland Rescue Helicopter's onboard pre-hospital and retrieval medicine doctor Chris Denny. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust.

The male was given an emergency blood transfusion by Auckland Rescue Helicopter’s Dr Chris Denny after the incident at 12.15pm.

The crash apparently saw one jetski crash into the side of the second jetski.

The male teenager was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition. Source: Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust.

Photos of the rescue showed police and Auckland Rescue Helicopter staff in a boat gathered around the teen, who had been placed in a stretcher.

New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:17
Take a look inside Foodstuffs' new storehouse, the size of eight rugby fields
2
Support pours in for family of 'talented young chef' who died falling off Auckland charter boat
3
Residents of Auckland's Avondale ‘on edge’ following early morning shooting
4
Councils in major cities under fire for forcing shops to close on Easter Sunday
5
Fire crews battled vegetation blaze near central Auckland train tracks
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Strong winds prompt warnings amid high fire danger

Support pours in for family of 'talented young chef' who died falling off Auckland charter boat

Motorcyclist dies in Far North crash, brings Easter toll to seven

Six new border cases, no community cases, in last three days