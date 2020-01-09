Teen guide injured in White Island eruption thanks NZ public for support from his hospital bed

The teenage tour guide who was badly injured in the Whakaari/White Island eruption has given an update on his health and expressed gratitude for those who donated to his recovery from his hospital bed.

Jake Milbank. Source: Givealittle

Nineteen-year-old Jake Milbank was celebrating his birthday on December 9 when the volcano erupted, resulting in 20 people losing their lives.

Jake suffered burns to 80 per cent of his body and a Givealittle page was setup to help him recover.

To date, the page has raised $139,485 from 2675 donors.

Jake thanked those who donated in a message posted to the page.

"To everybody who has been supporting me I would like to say a big Thank You.

"We are grateful for the kind donations received through the Givealittle page and I am enjoying reading the awesome messages and comments that have come, they’ve really helped me," Jake wrote.

"A few days ago I moved out of ICU and into the National Burns Centre. This is a big step in my road to recovery.

"So far I have had 14 visits to theatre – sometimes the surgeons are grafting parts of my body and other times they are changing my dressings and checking out the progress of the work they have done.

"Now that my fingers are no longer bandaged I have been able to use my iPad to catch up with my friends.

"Thank you so much for your kindness – it means a lot to me," he concluded.

Your playlist will load after this ad