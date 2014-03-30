Teen girl approached by unknown man in Christchurch

Police are seeking information on a man who suspiciously approached a 16-year-old girl as she walked along the street in Christchurch.

The incident took place lon Tuesday at about 6pm on Main South Road in Hornby, west of Garvins Road.

The girl said the man was in his 40s or 50s and had dark hair with a bushy beard. He was wearing grey trackpants and a black jumper.

His car was an older model four-door Nissan Skyline-type vehicle and was silver in colour.