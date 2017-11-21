Teen girl allegedly followed then attacked by three men near South Auckland reserve

Police are investigating an attack on a 16-year-old girl in the Auckland suburb of Manurewa last night.

Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS

The girl's mother said at about 5.30pm her daughter left home on foot to meet her aunty.

An hour and a half later, she returned home upset, with ripped clothing, and grass through her hair.

Her mother said three men followed the teenager in a car and tried to abduct her, near The Dale reserve on Coxhead Road.

Two of the men chased her and tackled her to the ground and tried to remove her clothing but she was able to get away.