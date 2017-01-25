Teen fined $750 for riding luge half-naked down Kaimai Ranges

A Tauranga teen who was filmed riding a luge down the Kaimai Range while half-naked on Tuesday has been fined $750.

The 18-year-old was given two infringement notices, one for operating a vehicle in a manner likely to cause injury, and one for driving on the wrong side of no passing lines.

"This incident could so easily have ended in tragedy and we are pleased that no-one was hurt," Senior Sergeant Ian Campion said.

Travis Scott told Bay of Plenty Times he and some friends were mucking around with a cart but "got bored and wanted a challenge".

Video shows a shirtless Mr Scott, from Tauranga, travelling down the steep road yesterday as oncoming traffic passes him.