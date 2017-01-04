 

Teen driver ordered to speak to youth groups and schools after Boxing Day crash killed three friends

Joy Reid 

1 NEWS Reporter

A 14-year-old is required by the court to warn other teenagers about the dangers of driving unlicensed and at speed following his involvement in a Boxing Day crash which killed three friends.

Lily Moore, 15, was one of three killed in a high-speed crash in rural Canterbury on Christmas night
Source: 1 NEWS

The boy, who can't be named due to his age, was today sentenced in the Youth Court in Christchurch on three counts of dangerous driving causing death, and one of dangerous driving causing injury.

Lily Moore, Sam Drost and Cole Hull, who were all 15, died in the crash.

One other passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, survived with minor injuries.

The 14-year-old, who was too young to drive or hold a licence, was driving a car he didn't have permission to take and was speeding when he lost control on a corner.

The car hit a mound and flew approximately 14 metres through the air before hitting trees on the side of a rural Canterbury road, near Leeston.

Judge Jane McMeeken ordered the teenager to pay $1000 to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and $1000 to St John Ambulance.

He also must prepare and present his story to at least 10 youth groups and schools and tell them about the crash and what led to it and its aftermath.

He also is under a curfew and disqualified from driving for a year once he reaches the age to get a licence.

Accidents

Joy Reid

