TODAY |

Teen dies in hospital after over-loaded ute incident in Canterbury

Source:  1 NEWS

A 19-year-old man has died in hospital after an incident involving an over-loaded ute in Rolleston, Canterbury on Saturday.

Toyota Hilux (file picture). Source: istock.com

Police confirmed the death today, saying it has been referred to the Coroner.

The man was found unresponsive in the vehicle by police when they arrived at the scene about 1.20am, October 17

It's understood he was in the boot of the Toyota Hilux which was carrying more than 10 people.

Police inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are continuing.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
'Oh my god' - Iceland's PM rattled as earthquake shakes room during online media interview
2
Northland community dig deep to help change lives and fight homelessness
3
Māori Party's Rawiri Waititi promises 'disruptions' to the 'system'
4
Auckland man who spoke out after Judith Collins' obesity comments shares his own battle
5
NZ's newest billionaire: Covid-stranded American gaming CEO Gabe Newell applies for NZ residency
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:36

National's Alfred Ngaro leads dawn prayer at Parliament on his last day
00:23

Investigations continue into deadly Auckland house fire
03:59

No changes to border exemptions after fishing crew test positive for Covid-19

06:56

Judith Collins says she's 'not blaming anybody' for National's election defeat, including herself