Teen dies in hospital after over-loaded ute incident in Canterbury

A 19-year-old man has died in hospital after an incident involving an over-loaded ute in Rolleston, Canterbury on Saturday.

Toyota Hilux (file picture). Source: istock.com

Police confirmed the death today, saying it has been referred to the Coroner.

The man was found unresponsive in the vehicle by police when they arrived at the scene about 1.20am, October 17

It's understood he was in the boot of the Toyota Hilux which was carrying more than 10 people.