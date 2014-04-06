 

Teen dies after apparent skateboard accident in West Auckland

A teenager who died after being found on a road in West Auckland overnight may have died as a result of an apparent skateboard accident.

Just after midnight this morning the 16-year-old was found unconscious on Rua road in New Lynn, and despite receiving medical attention, he later died. 

Neighbours have told Fairfax Media they were woken by the sound of the crash and one relative told the outlet that the boy had been skateboarding to a friend's house when he was hit by a car.

Police are urging anyone who might have seen him last night to contact the Waitakere police.

Police are conducting inquiries to understand what happened happened to the man before he was found. 

