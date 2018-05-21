 

Teen cyclist killed in Auckland hit and run was a big brother to three siblings and leaves 'a huge hole in our family', say grieving loved ones

The family of a teenage cyclist who died following a hit and run crash on Auckland's North Shore on Friday night say there are no words to describe how much he will be missed.

Police have this afternoon named him as 15-year-old Nathan Kraatskow, saying their deepest sympathies go out to his family at this time.

Police were called to the scene of the crash on the Oteha Valley Road offramp in Albany just before 11pm on Friday. Nathan died at the scene.

Police said the driver of the car left the area without stopping, but he came forward on Saturday afternoon and has been speaking with police.

"This is an extremely difficult time for our family and there are no words to describe how much Nathan will be missed," the family said in a statement.

Nathan was sporty and caring and a loving big brother to three younger siblings, they said.

"He will leave a huge hole in our family and we know he will watch over us as our guardian angel."

He was also a great, loyal friend to many, the family said.

Nathan was a Year 11 student at Vanguard Military School and had previously spent two years at Rangitoto College, they said.

"We want to thank everyone who has offered their support during this time and we ask that media please respect our privacy," the statement concluded.

