TODAY |

Teen critically injured in stabbing incident in Rotorua

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Crime and Justice

A teenager is in a critical condition after receiving stab wounds outside a residential address in Rotorua in the early hours of this morning.

Police say the 17-year-old male was taken to Rotorua Hospital after the serious assault on Frank Street in the suburb of Koutu around 2.30am.

He remains in a critical condition and police investigating the circumstances of the incident are appealing for information.

Detective Sergeant Tony Colby says they want to hear from anyone who was at that address or in the area early Sunday morning.

Cordons are in place at the scene and there will be a larger Police presence in the area, Mr Colby said.

“Police would like to reassure the community that this is an isolated incident," he added.

Anyone who has information that may assist the investigation is being urged to call Police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
LIVE: Black Caps batting in 11-over match that will decide T20 series decider against England
2
Notorious serial backpacker killer Ivan Milat pays for his own cremation - 'He can now rot in hell where he belongs'
3
Dog owners warned after hundreds of potentially poisoned rats wash up on beaches
4
Two people dead, seven others injured in multi-vehicle crash south of Christchurch
5
Mongrel Mob break-off chapter meets with Māori leaders to discuss becoming 'acceptable'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Drugs offender loses battle against deportation

Two people dead, seven others injured in multi-vehicle crash south of Christchurch
02:14

Children as young as 12 being strip searched by police in Australia

Rain, low cloud help suppress Otago conservation park fire spanning 2700 hectares