Teen critically injured in stabbing incident in Rotorua

A teenager is in a critical condition after receiving stab wounds outside a residential address in Rotorua in the early hours of this morning.

Police say the 17-year-old male was taken to Rotorua Hospital after the serious assault on Frank Street in the suburb of Koutu around 2.30am.

He remains in a critical condition and police investigating the circumstances of the incident are appealing for information.

Detective Sergeant Tony Colby says they want to hear from anyone who was at that address or in the area early Sunday morning.

Cordons are in place at the scene and there will be a larger Police presence in the area, Mr Colby said.

“Police would like to reassure the community that this is an isolated incident," he added.