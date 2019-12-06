TODAY |

Teen charged with stabbing woman in Wellington park attack to undergo psychiatric assessment

Source:  1 NEWS

The teenager charged in relation to a serious assault at a central Wellington park earlier this month is to be assessed by a psychiatrist before any alleged crimes are heard.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The man remains at large after the woman was seriously injured this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

After appearing at Lower Hutt Youth Court today, the 16-year-old was remanded in custody, due to appear again tomorrow at Porirua Youth Court.

His charges relate to the stabbing of a woman in Brooklyn’s Central Park in the middle of the day on Friday, December 6.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said at the time they believed the accused did not know the victim and that it was a random attack.

All other details in relation to the case are suppressed.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:18
Government announces minimum wage boost, to $18.90 an hour
2
Late actor Pua Magasiva convicted of assaulting, spitting in wife's face
3
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
4
Simon Bridges sends Breakfast hosts 'slightly awkward and weird' Christmas gifts
5
'I hope John Key is watching' - Mother of Pike River victim celebrates re-entry milestone
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

New Zealand businessman Sir Ron Brierley arrested over possession of child porn - reports

Homicide investigation launched after man found dead in burning home on East Coast
01:06

World-first road camera scheme nabs thousands of NSW motorists illegally using phones

US woman gets life in prison for killing look-a-like, taking her identity while on the run