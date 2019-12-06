Teen charged with stabbing woman in Wellington park attack to undergo psychiatric assessment

The teenager charged in relation to a serious assault at a central Wellington park earlier this month is to be assessed by a psychiatrist before any alleged crimes are heard.

After appearing at Lower Hutt Youth Court today, the 16-year-old was remanded in custody, due to appear again tomorrow at Porirua Youth Court.

His charges relate to the stabbing of a woman in Brooklyn’s Central Park in the middle of the day on Friday, December 6.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said at the time they believed the accused did not know the victim and that it was a random attack.