Teen charged over alleged sexually motivated attack on woman at Gisborne campground

An arrest has been made over an alleged sexually motivated attack on a woman in Gisborne on New Year's Day.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with burglary, injuring with intent to injure and attempted sexual violation.

The 24-year-old victim was in Gisborne for the Rhythm and Vines festival.

Police say she was attacked in her tent but managed to fight her assailant off before other campers arrived to help. He then ran off.

The boy was taken into custody in the suburb of Kaiti yesterday afternoon, and will appear at the Gisborne Youth Court today.

Police intend to oppose bail.

