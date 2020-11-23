Teen charged with murder of Ōkaihau man appears in court

A 15-year-old boy has appeared in the Kaikohe Youth Court this afternoon charged with the murder of 62-year-old Ōkaihau man, John Biggins.

Source: File image

The boy, slight in build, was flanked by three police officers in the dock and stood with head down throughout his short appearance. He was supported by his mother and grandparents who sat in the public gallery.

The boy was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after Biggins was found dead in a crashed car on a paddock on Imms Road in Ōkaihau, a short distance from where he lived.

The boy's lawyer, Catherine Cull, didn’t seek bail for her client but questioned his fitness to enter a plea and stand trial.

Judge Davis asked his whānau if they had any questions and his grandmother, visibly upset, asked if it was possible for her grandson to be remanded to a location where other members of his family were able to visit because she had concerns for his wellbeing.

She also asked if it was possible for family members to see him before he left, saying one member in particular had a “calming affect” on him.

The boy is now in the custody of Oranga Tamariki and will be sent to a facility in Auckland. He is due to reappear at the High Court in Whangārei on October 14.