Teen charged with murder following death of Northland man

A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder after a 62-year-old Northland man was found dead in his car on Monday morning.
NZ Police. Source: istock.com
Ōkaihau man Michael Biggins was pulled from a crashed car by a local farmer on Imms Road on Monday moments before it was about to catch fire.
It appeared he had died from previously inflicted injuries, police say.
A 15-year-old has been taken into custody.
Police have since charged him with murder and told 1News they are also speaking to a 12-year-old.
The teenager will appear in the Kaikohe Youth Court on Wednesday.