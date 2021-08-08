Teen charged with murder following death of Northland man

A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder after a 62-year-old Northland man was found dead in his car on Monday morning.

NZ Police. Source: istock.com

Ōkaihau man Michael Biggins was pulled from a crashed car by a local farmer on Imms Road on Monday moments before it was about to catch fire.

It appeared he had died from previously inflicted injuries, police say.

A 15-year-old has been taken into custody.

Police have since charged him with murder and told 1News they are also speaking to a 12-year-old.