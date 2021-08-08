TODAY |

Teen charged with murder following death of Northland man

Helen Castles, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder after a 62-year-old Northland man was found dead in his car on Monday morning.

NZ Police. Source: istock.com

Ōkaihau man Michael Biggins was pulled from a crashed car by a local farmer on Imms Road on Monday moments before it was about to catch fire.

It appeared he had died from previously inflicted injuries, police say.

A 15-year-old has been taken into custody.

Police have since charged him with murder and told 1News they are also speaking to a 12-year-old. 

The teenager will appear in the Kaikohe Youth Court on Wednesday.

New Zealand
Northland
Crime and Justice
Helen Castles
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
1News poll reveals what Kiwis think about changing NZ's name to Aotearoa
2
Rules around travelling out of Auckland during Level 3 loosened
3
Police officer allegedly breached Auckland border to attend funeral
4
Aaron Smith shows off dazzling passing skills in TikTok video
5
Moana Pasifika lock in Mt Smart as home stadium
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Deputy mayor admits wrongdoing after 'racist' comments to councillor

Thousands of Kiwis miss out on coveted MIQ spots

Otago Uni offer staff voluntary redundancy amid financial woes

Social housing complex has tenants cars towed in Auckland lockdown