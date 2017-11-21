Teen charged with drink driving over fatal Auckland beach crash that left popular student dead

 

Police have filed additional charges against the driver in the fatal ute crash which happened at a beach on Auckland's North Shore late last month.

Robbie Cederwall, 17, died in hospital from injuries received after a ute doing donuts on Rothesay Bay foreshore rolled on Saturday, June 23.

An 18-year-old male was initially charged with dangerous driving causing injury.

Police say he has also been charged over the weekend with excess breath alcohol for a person under 20, failing to stop or ascertain injury and driving dangerously causing death.

He is next scheduled to appear in the North Shore District Court on Wednesday.

Robbie Cederwall, 17, is being mourned by his friends and family after he died this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS

Tributes poured in for Robbie shortly after his death, including one from his father Tony Cederwall.

"It is with sadness that the family of Robbie can confirm that Robbie has passed away early this morning after donating his organs to a number of urgent recipients," Mr Cederwall said. 

"Robbie was an active and involved student at Rangitoto College. Robbie was a prefect, extremely gifted, a talented performer and a student leader.

"He was actively involved with the Salvation Army youth group and worked in the charity store.

"Robbie is known for his infectious smile, cheeky wit and caring personality.

"He had a magical way of brightening up your day and always making you feel special and important to him.

"On behalf of the family we would like to thank everyone including the hundreds of kids who were at the vigil at Auckland Hospital over the last few days. The family appreciate all the amazing messages of love and support. Robbie truly knew he was loved by all."

Police said passengers were inside the Toyota Hilux and on the tray when the accident happened just after midnight on Saturday, June 23.

