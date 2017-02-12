 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Teen with autism missing in Auckland

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A 15-year-old who has autism has been reported missing, and police and his family are concerned for his safety.

Missing Auckland teen Benjamin O'Connor.

Missing Auckland teen Benjamin O'Connor.

Source: Supplied

Benjamin O'Connor was last seen near the Pt Chevalier McDonald's about 2am today. 

He is not believed to have any money with him and is described as being 180cm tall with a slim build and short brown hair. 

He was last seen wearing a grey Spongebob t-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

He may have a grey, striped jumper with him.

Anyone who has seen Benjamin or has any information should call 111.


Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1
Samoa fought back from 14-0 down to seal a 27-14 win over the Blues at Suncorp Stadium.

Video: Upset of the tournament! The moment Samoa seal Tens win over the Blues

02:08
2
Artefacts spanning hundreds and even thousands of years have been dug up during construction of London's newest Tube line.

Bones dug up in London Underground work an archaeologist's dream


3
Mehpara Khan and two friends went to use the bathroom when a woman started hurling abuse at the group who were all wearing hijabs.

Kiwi woman victim of racist attack in Waikato

04:19
4
It follows heartbreak earlier as whales that couldn't be refloated were euthanised.

As it happened: Farewell Spit whale rescuers sent home after a second day of heart-wrenching efforts

00:14
5
The Hurricanes and All Blacks winger missed most of 2016 with a shoulder injury, but scored this effort on his comeback at the Brisbane Tens.

Watch: Nehe's back! Milner-Skudder scores first try after 11-month injury layoff

Whales stranded near roadside at Golden Bay.

LIVE: 17 more whales stranded in Golden Bay, DoC concerned pod of 200 at sea could swim to shore

Around 20 people are currently working to keep the whales wet using buckets and cloths.

01:09
The Farewell Spit rescue efforts wrap up tonight as it's too dangerous for volunteers as the tide rises rapidly.

'You played a part in history' - volunteers at Farewell Spit thanked for role in saving whales

Hundreds of volunteers stood in neck-deep water, forming a human chain this morning to stop whales getting too close to shore.


02:28
Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort today.

Fight continues to save dozens of whales still alive after mass Farewell Spit stranding

Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort.

00:47
Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

Watch: Heartbreaking drone footage shows hundreds of stranded whales at Farewell Spit

Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

01:07
Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales the mass stranding.

'Wait and see' as epic rescue effort to save stranded pilot whales continues at Farewell Spit

Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ