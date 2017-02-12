Teen with autism missing in Auckland

A 15-year-old who has autism has been reported missing, and police and his family are concerned for his safety.

Missing Auckland teen Benjamin O'Connor. Source: Supplied

Benjamin O'Connor was last seen near the Pt Chevalier McDonald's about 2am today.

He is not believed to have any money with him and is described as being 180cm tall with a slim build and short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey Spongebob t-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

He may have a grey, striped jumper with him.

Anyone who has seen Benjamin or has any information should call 111.