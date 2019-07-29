Teen arrested over assaults of multiple women jogging and walking in Palmerston North

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a number of women were assaulted in Palmerston North.
Yesterday, police revealed four women reported being assaulted in the area this month, in separate incidents.
The women in each incident said they were out walking or running when they were assaulted by an unknown man, who fled on foot immediately after the assaults, police said in a statement.
At the time, police said they believed the same man was responsible for each attack.
The women were left shaken but uninjured.
The teen is due to appear in Palmerston North District Court tomorrow.
Anyone who was in the areas around the times of each alleged assault, or anyone who saw anything suspicious or concerning while exercising over the past few weeks, has been urged to call 105, quoting file number 200502/0175, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 500 111.