Teen arrested after offensive posters put up near new Queenstown Islamic Centre

A teenager has been arrested in connection to the offensive posters put up near the new Queenstown Islamic Centre.

Queenstown Islamic Centre.

An 18-year-old man has appeared in the Queenstown District Court today charged with possession of a knife, with police expecting to lay further charges in due course.

The Otago Daily Times reported yesterday that six posters were found this week near the centre, with imagery similar to images published in a French magazine which made it the target of a deadly terrorist attack.

The posters reportedly had images of the prophet Mohammed similar to those published in Charlie Hebdo. Twelve people were killed at the magazine in 2012 during an attack by Islamic extremists, which was in response to criticism that the magazine's depictions of Muslim topics was racist.

“We know incidents like this are upsetting for our community and we'd like to thank Queenstown residents for the information they have provided to assist our inquiries,” Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham said.