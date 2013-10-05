Teen arrested after aggravated robbery of Napier petrol station

A 17-year-old has been arrested after three armed offenders robbed a Napier petrol station yesterday morning.
According to Police, at around 6am on Saturday three armed suspects entered the Z Petrol Station on Kennedy Road in Napier, demanded goods from an attendant before fleeing the scene with the items.
The attendant was left shaken from the incident but was uninjured.
Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard says it is a pleasing result to locate one of those responsible.
A black Nike sports bag containing items of interest to police is believed to have been dumped somewhere between the petrol station and suburb of Marewa.
Members of the public who may have located the bag or have any relevant information have been advised to contact police.
The 17-year-old Napier teen will appear in the Hastings District Court next week facing one charge of aggravated robbery.