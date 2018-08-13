Teen and woman arrested after police use road spikes to end 25k chase near Palmerston North

A boost of $240 million has been injected into planting more trees as part of the One Billion Trees programme, announced Forestry Minister Shane Jones.

"We're allocating $240 million from the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) to support tree planting in areas where wider social, environmental, and regional development goals can be achieved," Mr Jones said.

A new grants scheme would give direct funding "over the next three to four years in areas where there are currently limited commercial drivers for investment, and where wider social, environmental or regional development benefits can be achieved".

Mr Jones said it will see 60 million new trees over the next three years.

Of the $240m, $118m is to be set aside for grants and $120 million for partnership projects over three years.