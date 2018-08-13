 

Teen and woman arrested after police use road spikes to end 25k chase near Palmerston North

1 NEWS
Police used road spikes to end a pursuit of two young people in a car north of Palmerston North this afternoon.

A driver allegedly failed to stop for police on State Highway 1 in Sanson.  

Police ended the pursuit using road spikes nearly 25 kilometres south at Newbury Line at about 1.30pm. 

A 16-year-old male and a 21-year-old woman have been arrested.

A 16-year-old male and 21-year-old female were arrested in Palmerston North, after a vehicle failed to stop in Sanson.
A boost of $240 million has been injected into planting more trees as part of the One Billion Trees programme, announced Forestry Minister Shane Jones. 

"We're allocating $240 million from the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) to support tree planting in areas where wider social, environmental, and regional development goals can be achieved," Mr Jones said. 

A new grants scheme would give direct funding "over the next three to four years in areas where there are currently limited commercial drivers for investment, and where wider social, environmental or regional development benefits can be achieved".

Mr Jones said it will see 60 million new trees over the next three years. 

Of the $240m, $118m is to be set aside for grants and $120 million for partnership projects over three years.

It adds to the $245m that has been committed to the programme. 

Shane Jones.
Shane Jones. Source: 1 NEWS
Ms Ardern will speak with the media about the biggest topics facing Kiwis.
