Teen allegedly behind wheel when car fleeing Christchurch police hit and killed innocent driver

The man killed when a car fleeing police crashed into his vehicle at a Christchurch intersection has been named.

He was 64-year-old Kenneth Patrick Gerard McCaul, of Christchurch.

The alleged driver of the car that hit him was 17, police say.

He is expected to be released from hospital today.

The four passengers in the fleeing car, all aged in their teens, remain in a moderate condition in hospital.

The 17-year-old allegedly fled around 4am yesterday, when police saw the car being driven erratically.