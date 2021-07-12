Teen admits to fatal stabbing at Northland house party

A teenager has admitted stabbing another teen to death at a party in the Bay of Islands.

Whangārei High and District Court. Source: Google Maps

By Sam Olley of rnz.co.nz

The 19-year-old male, whose name is suppressed, pierced the heart and right lung of 18-year-old Krillan Koni Brown with a knife at a house in Snowdon Ave in Moerewa last June.

He had earlier pleaded not guilty to murdering Brown and to assaulting a female.

He was due to stand trial starting today at the High Court in Whangārei.

But when his murder charge was amended to manslaughter this morning, he pleaded guilty.

The public gallery was full with his family members, and members of Krillan Brown's family.

They wept as convictions were entered by Justice Timothy Brewer.