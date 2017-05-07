Teen accused of Piha arson attacks is named

A man charged following a spate of fires in the seaside community of Piha has been named as Cory Marson-Wood.

The 19-year-old Piha resident was arrested in Tauranga after a number of fires broke out at the settlement on Auckland's west coast in the early hours of May 7.

He faces three arson charges and one of burglary.

At the Waitakere District Court today, Judge June Jelas said new charges had now also been brought against Marson-Wood.

Two of the arson charges he faces relate to the blazes at Piha, while a third is over a separate fire at central Auckland's Viaduct Events Centre.

No pleas were entered today and the 19-year-old has been remanded in custody until his next appearance by video link on June 12.

The man was earlier granted name suppression in May following reports threats had been made against him on social media.

Along with one house being evacuated and 20 others threatened, popular cafe Adey's Place was gutted by one of the fires.