Teen accused of killing innocent Christchurch driver when fleeing cops will have case heard in adult court

Thomas Mead
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
A teenage driver accused of fleeing police in a chase that turned fatal in Christchurch last week will have his case heard in an adult jurisdiction.

The 17-year-old Canterbury farm worker, who has automatic name suppression, was transferred from the Christchurch Youth Court to the High Court today on charges of manslaughter and reckless driving causing injury.

Kenneth McCaul has been remembered as a loving husband who took extreme care with hospital patients he worked with. Source: 1 NEWS

Police allege he was behind the wheel of a car that fled police in Christchurch on October 22 and went on to collide with an innocent motorist.

The crash killed the other driver, hospital worker Kenneth McCaul, and put several other passengers in hospital.

The accused entered no plea to the charges and was released on strict bail conditions to appear in the High Court at Christchurch next week.

All defendants who appear in the Youth Court are granted automatic name suppression, but that may be reconsidered now the case has been moved to the High Court.

The 17-year-old Canterbury farm worker entered no plea to the charges. Source: 1 NEWS
