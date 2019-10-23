Teen accused of killing innocent Christchurch driver when fleeing cops will have case heard in adult court

A teenage driver accused of fleeing police in a chase that turned fatal in Christchurch last week will have his case heard in an adult jurisdiction.

The 17-year-old Canterbury farm worker, who has automatic name suppression, was transferred from the Christchurch Youth Court to the High Court today on charges of manslaughter and reckless driving causing injury.

Police allege he was behind the wheel of a car that fled police in Christchurch on October 22 and went on to collide with an innocent motorist.

The crash killed the other driver, hospital worker Kenneth McCaul, and put several other passengers in hospital.

The accused entered no plea to the charges and was released on strict bail conditions to appear in the High Court at Christchurch next week.