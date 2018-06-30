Teen, 18, appears in court on Canterbury murder charge

Source:
An 18-year-old man, charged with murder after a body was found at a Woodend property late last week, has appeared in court.
The teenager, who has interim name suppression, is charged with murder between the dates of June 23 and 28.
Police have named the victim as 20-year-old Oliver Johnston.
The accused, who appeared via video link at Christchurch District Court, has been remanded in custody without plea and will appear at High Court on July 20.
