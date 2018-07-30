 

Teen, 17, speaking with police after man dies in Greymouth after being found stabbed in street

A 41-year-old man has died after being found stabbed in Greymouth overnight.

Police say he was found in Cowper St around 2am, and died in Greymouth Hospital shortly afterwards.

A 17-year-old male is speaking with police about the incident.

"We would like to speak to anybody that may have witnessed a late 1990 red Toyota Corolla travelling in the Greymouth township in the early hours of Monday morning," Inspector Mel Aitken, West Coast Area Commander said.

"Police are also keen to speak to anybody that may have witnessed a male dressed in dark clothing walking on Sids Road, near Coal Creek." 

Donald Trump says he's '100 per cent' glad he came to NZ, in vintage Paul Holmes interview from the TVNZ vault

While a visit to New Zealand's shores by US President Donald Trump doesn't not seem likely at the moment, he has been here before.

A vintage interview with broadcaster Paul Holmes has surfaced from the TVNZ archive, when the then property mogul was in Auckland in 1993 to champion a casino bid.

And Mr Trump was very complimentary of his visit at the time.

"I really wanted to come to New Zealand, first of all, and then today when I looked at it I realised 100 per cent," Mr Trump told Holmes.

"We're looking at the railway station, with the Maoris and with New World - two fantastic partners, and we hope to be chosen.

"I mean we have a great proposal, we have a great partnership. The Maoris are going to be great beneficiaries, because a lot of the profits are going to be going toward their education and health care and other things and I think it's going to be a fantastic partnership."

It also seems Mr Trump's personal worth was a subject much disputed back then, just as it is now.

The now-US President confirmed to Holmes he was not broke "this particular month" and that contrary to reports, his Atlantic City casino the Taj Mahal was actually preforming excellently, having registered "the largest win in the history of casino gaming anywhere in the world" in the previous month.

"What happens, the Casino Control Commission did a research project, or a licensing project, and I guess they determined between $500 [million] and $1.8 billion up, as opposed to down this time. Sometimes I'm down, sometimes I'm up," Mr Trump said.

The US President, then property mogul, was in Auckland in 1993 to champion a casino bid. Source: Q+A
Western Springs College and the nearby Auckland Zoo are closed due to a power cut today.

An Auckland Zoo spokesperson told 1 NEWS the animals are coping well with the closure.

The outage has not affected the animal hospital and the on-site generators have kicked in.

Vector says they deployed crews to replace a faulty piece of equipment after they became aware of power issues at 4am.

The outage was initially only affecting the zoo and the nearby school, and was resolved at 8.45am.

However, the fault has since reappeared, and crews had to switch off power to parts of the Western Springs area.

Vector is unsure how many customers have been affected as a result, or when power will be fully restored.

