Teddy bear hunt proving welcome distraction for kids during lockdown

Teddy bears of all shapes and sizes are popping up on windowsills right across the country as part of the "we're not scared New Zealand bear hunt".

It aims to give young families something to look forward to on their neighbourhood walks during the nationwide lock down.

It's an initiative that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's endorsing. She has one teddy and two pandas on display at Premier House in Wellington.

Farmers are in on it too, getting creative using hay and silage bales.

For those who can't leave the house, Annelee Scott runs a dedicated Facebook group that anyone can join. It already has over 10,000 active members.

She says the response, in just under a week, has been overwhelming.

"At first it was just about the fun, children going on a walk and spotting a teddy or two but its more than that now, it's about bringing people of all ages, from all over New Zealand together," she said.

Ms Scott's had to appoint four admins to monitor and approve the hundreds of posts and pictures the Facebook group receives everyday.

There is also another public Facebook page and website showing where thousands of beers are located across the country.

To get involved, all you have to do is put a teddy bear or soft toy in spot that is visible from the road.