 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


'Technology has brought these images to life for us' - explore incredible universe through NASA photos

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A taste of the world's largest museum, Washington DC's Smithsonian, has come to Upper Hutt.

Take a look at the Smithsonian exhibition showing off NASA's incredible photos of the universe, being loaned to a small Kiwi gallery.
Source: 1 NEWS

The exhibition, two years in the making and running until August, shows off NASA's photography of the universe. 

"They're real, these things actually exist, we can't see them, but the technology has brought these images to life for us," said Expressions Whirinaki Arts and Entertainment Centre director, Leanne Wickham.

The US Embassy is helping fund the Evolving Universe exhibition, a series of photographs taken through the world's largest telescopes.

"It's going to take support for young people to get interested in science and technology and working together and I think there's nothing like looking up at the night sky to re-imagine what is possible," said the US Embassy's Rob Tate.

The exhibition is an example of a small suburban gallery making a significant investment to go after the big players, like the Smithsonian, to bring their works to a new audience. 

"This will appeal to people who love Star Trek, love Star Wars, but perhaps aren't interested in art. So it's where the connection of art and science, creativity and technology meet," said Ms Wickham.

Related

Wellington

Arts and Culture

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Peter Burling's men nabbed a 1-0 lead in their qualification final with Sweden.

LIVE: Team NZ v Artemis race 3 (tied at 1-1)

2
Magnitude 4.7 quake near Haast

Widely felt quake shakes Christchurch

00:30
3
Peter Burling's men nabbed a 1-0 lead in their qualification final with Sweden.

Watch: One-nil! Relentless Team New Zealand pounce on Artemis' mistake to take first blood in finals series

00:30
4
No front row likes to go backwards at scrum time but this shove from the Crusaders struck a nerve big time.

Watch: Lions topple previously unbeaten Crusaders in gruelling affair in Christchurch

00:30
5
He's missed two other attempts in his career but on a special afternoon against the Titans, Hoffman could do no wrong.

Watch: Icing on the cake! Ryan Hoffman dogpiled by Warriors after nailing first-ever conversion to end 300th NRL match

00:30
Peter Burling's men nabbed a 1-0 lead in their qualification final with Sweden.

LIVE: Team NZ v Artemis race 3 (tied at 1-1)

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of the first three races of the America's Cup Qualifying Series final.

02:15
Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

01:47
A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

00:46
There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.


03:49
Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ