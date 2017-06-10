'Technology has brought these images to life for us' - explore incredible universe through NASA photos

A taste of the world's largest museum, Washington DC's Smithsonian, has come to Upper Hutt.

The exhibition, two years in the making and running until August, shows off NASA's photography of the universe.

"They're real, these things actually exist, we can't see them, but the technology has brought these images to life for us," said Expressions Whirinaki Arts and Entertainment Centre director, Leanne Wickham.

The US Embassy is helping fund the Evolving Universe exhibition, a series of photographs taken through the world's largest telescopes.

"It's going to take support for young people to get interested in science and technology and working together and I think there's nothing like looking up at the night sky to re-imagine what is possible," said the US Embassy's Rob Tate.

The exhibition is an example of a small suburban gallery making a significant investment to go after the big players, like the Smithsonian, to bring their works to a new audience.